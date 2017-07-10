Facebook Hoax: You Can Ignore Those ‘Jayden K. Smith’ Warnings

There’s no need to worry. Jayden K. Smith isn’t sending out friend requests and hacking accounts on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ).

Source: Shutterstock

The Facebook hoax message being sent out is as follows.

“Please tell all the contacts in your messenger list not to accept Jayden K. Smith friendship request. He is a hacker and has the system connected to your Facebook account. If one of your contacts accepts it, you will also be hacked, so make sure that all your friends know it. Thanks. Forwarded as received. Hold your finger down on the message. At the bottom in the middle it will say forward. Hit that then click on the names of those in your list and it will send to them.” So, the first thing we need to look at here is the claim that the man can hack a Facebook account with just a friend request. This isn’t possible, and it definitely wouldn’t affect a person who doesn’t even have them on their Friends list.

Secondly, this isn’t the first time that this hoax has made the rounds on Facebook. The big difference is that it always uses a different name. Jayden K. Smith may be the one in this hoax, but previous names include Anwar Jitou, Maggie and Tanner Dwyer.

This type of hoax isn’t just limited to Facebook, it has also shown up on other forms of social media, as well as through emails. While the text in these messages change, the basic idea of a hacker taking over accounts remains the same.