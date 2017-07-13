JCPenney Adds Toy Shops to All of Its Stores

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ) is adding toy sections to all of its JCPenney stores.

JCPenney says that it is expanding its collection of merchandise by introducing new toy shops inside all of its JCPenney. These shops are located next to the Disney Collection sections already in the retailers physical stores.

As part of its expansion to include more toys, JCPenney says that it has been adding more products to its online catalog. It is planning to add event more toys online before the 2017 holiday season starts. The retail company is carrying toys from Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT ), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS ) and others.

JCPenney Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant John Tighe says the new toy shops are due to its Christmas catalog last year. The company added toys to the catalog to gauge customer interest. Reception was positive and this led to the introduction of the new toy shops.

JCPenney is also hoping to draw kids in by letting them play with toys before they buy them. All of the new toy shops contain areas for kids to play with select toys that the retailer sells. The retailer likely hopes that the kids will bug their parents for the toys after playing with them.

“Toys are an exciting product category for JCPenney and an in-store attraction that will drive traffic and sales as we continue to focus on increasing revenue per customer,” Tighe said in a statement.

JCP stock was up 7% as of Thursday afternoon, but is down 40% year-to-date.