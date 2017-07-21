We Just Found Out the Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhone SE 2 Release Date...Maybe

If you haven’t had your fill of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumors, yet, here’s something to munch on as we near this year’s smartphone release season. The iPhone SE 2 release date is a major topic of discussion. This one is a bit of surprise and, just like all rumors, should be taken with a grain of salt.

Source: Apple

A French site, iGeneration, claims that an iPhone SE 2 release date is coming in late-August; likely just before the much-anticipated iPhone 8.

Considering that there has been no news about an iPhone SE refresh up until now, this rumor makes us raise our eyebrows a bit. With that said, it does make sense that an iPhone SE refresh would be in the works since it has been over a year since the original.

The report is very limited on information about specs or anything other than pricing. iGeneration claims that the pricing of the iPhone SE 2 will actually come in below the current iPhone SE model. That would be welcome news in the face of the rumored iPhone 8 price which seems to be increasing by the day with the latest reports estimating the flagship device will cost $1,100 or more.

At that price, it would be a breath of fresh air to have a new, low-cost iPhone model to consider when out shopping for an upgrade.

There is another aspect of this leak that gives us pause. iGeneration chose to cite a new source to their website for this story. It’s one thing when a new source comes out with information that has already been available. It’s a whole different story when a new source comes along with an entirely new scoop. Of course, every source has to start somewhere so I don’t want to immediately discount this as an unfounded internet rumor. However, the lack of history with the source makes me hold back on my excitement a little bit.

There is also the possibility that the source has confused an iPhone SE 2 release date announcement with the announcement of an iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus. If the source heard information about a low-cost iPhone releasing with or before the iPhone 8 then they could assume that an iPhone SE refresh is in the works when, really, they were getting information about the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus.

No matter whether or not this rumor proves to be true, you won’t hear any complaints from tech writers who have no shortage of content these days. With smartphone release season coming up in the next few months, all of these rumors will quickly be confirmed or debunked. If there is an iPhone SE 2 release date on the horizon then it appears consumers will have a wealth of choices once the holiday shopping season rolls around.