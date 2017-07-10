Kmart Stores Closing List 2017: 35 More Locations Announced

The Kmart stores closing list continues to grow as Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) adds more locations to it.

Here are the new additions that Sears added to the Kmart stores closing list on Friday.

104 Highway 31 North, Athens, Ala.

635 Skyland Blvd., Tuscaloosa, Ala.

3340 E Andy Devine Ave., Kingman, Ariz.

2526 W Northern Ave., Phoenix, Ariz.

4325 Broadway, Eureka, Calif.

7200 Arlington Ave., Riverside, Calif.

12412 U S 19, Hudson, Fla.

4717 South Florida Ave., Lakeland, Fla.

20505 South Dixie Hwy., Miami, Fla.

8245 N Florida Ave., Tampa, Fla.

2500 Airport Thruway, Columbus, Ga.

1300 S Madison Ave., Douglas, Ga.

W-201 Neider Road, Coeur D’Alene, Ind.

2828 N Broadway, Anderson, Ind.

2520 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, Ky.

2760 Frederica Street, Owensboro, Ky.

140 Whalon Street, Fitchburg, Maine

1277 Liberty Street, Springfield, Maine

801 N Lincoln Road, Escanaba, Miss.

1290 N Monroe Street, Monroe, Miss.

1515 W Bell Street, Glendive, Mont.

1000 3Rd Street NW, Great Falls, Mont.

2975 E Sahara Blvd., Las Vegas, Nev.

200 S Washington Street, Herkimer, N.Y.

601 Woodman Dr., Dayton, Ohio

12501 Rockside Road, Garfield Heights, Ohio

1801 W Alexis Road, Toledo, Ohio

501 S E Washington Blvd., Bartlesville, Okla.

2323-2327 N Harrison, Shawnee, Okla.

4401 Buffalo Road, Erie, Pa.

2011 Hoffmeyer Road, Florence, S.C.

732 Old Hickory Blvd., Jackson, Tenn.

4670 S 900 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

3533 Franklin Road SW, Roanoke, Va.

2450 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs, Wyo.

These aren’t the only locations on the Kmart stores closing list. Sears has been closing down stores all year long and we have a the other closing lists at this link. It also isn’t just Kmart stores that are seeing new closures. Some Sears stores will also be closing down soon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.