Get a Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts for 80 Cents This Friday!

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has a special promotional offer for its Krispy Kreme donuts on Friday, July 14, 2017.

Customers that stop by their local shop can get an order of a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for just 80 cents. The special offer is for the company’s glazed donuts and requires customers to buy an initial order of a dozen donuts at the normal price.

The reason for the discount on an order of Krispy Kreme donuts has to do with the company’s origins. The company is celebrating its 80th birthday this Thursday and is pushing the celebration back by one day to Friday. The first Krispy Kreme store opened its doors on July 13, 1937.

The company is asking those that stop in for the Krispy Kreme on Friday to post about it on social media to spread awareness of the event. Customers can use the hashtag #OriginalGlazed to do so and can also tag KKD’s Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) account, which is “@krispykreme.”

“The joy created by our Original Glazed doughnut and its secret recipe spans generations, and that is certainly something to celebrate,” Jackie Woodward, CMO of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said in a statement. “It’s remarkable that for 80 years, Krispy Kreme’s commitment to delivering world-class doughnuts the Krispy Kreme way – hot, fresh and now – has not changed.”

The special offer for Krispy Kreme donuts this Friday is available to customers in the United States and Canada. For those with a health-focused mind, an order of 12 Krispy Kreme donuts contains 2,280 calories, or 190 calories per donut.

