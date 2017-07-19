How to Legally Watch Game Of Thrones Online, Including Season 7

Dragonstone, the first episode of Game of Thrones Season 7, aired on July 16 and the internet has been buzzing with GOT news ever since. People who have never watched the series are racing to catch up. Some want to watch it just to figure out why everyone is so crazy about it. But, then there are those who have canceled their cable subscriptions and are wondering how they can watch Game of Thrones online.

There are certainly ways to watch it illegally. But, here’s how you can watch Game of Thrones online — legally — including the latest season.

You won’t be able to stream the show on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ), thanks to the fierce competition between HBO and Netflix. Fortunately, HBO has made it incredibly easy to watch its original programming online or on an Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) Apple TV. Now you can stream Game of Thrones and other HBO exclusives on your computer, iPhone, iPad, and other app-ready devices.

Right now, the best way to watch Game of Thrones Season 7 (as well as the older seasons, if you want) online is through HBO Now and HBO Go. There are a few other platforms as well where you can enjoy it, but let’s first look at the two services from HBO.

Watch Game of Thrones on HBO Go

HBO Go is a free online streaming option that comes with your paid TV cable package. If you have a cable connection and have HBO as part of your plan, you can access HBO Go online or through mobile apps without paying a dime. The service was launched to let HBO subscribers watch its programming from any device, anywhere.

Each new Game of Thrones episode will become available on HBO Go as soon as it airs. First, you’ll have to download and install the HBO Go app or visit the website. And then log in using your satellite or cable subscription details. You’ll have to select your provider and enter the username and password. Besides Game of Thrones, you’ll also have access to HBO’s vast library of TV shows and movies.

Watching Game of Thrones on HBO Now

HBO Now is a standalone streaming service, just like Netflix. It has no connection to your cable TV provider. Since it’s a standalone service, HBO Now requires a monthly subscription fee of $14.99. You’ll have to download the app or visit the website to register for an account. After you have registered, you’ll have the same benefits as HBO Go. The streaming service is a blessing for people who have ditched cable.

Fortunately, HBO Now offers a one-month free trial for new subscribers. One episode of the Season 7 has already aired. If you sign up for the free trial right before the second episode airs, you’ll be able to watch the 4-5 episodes of the seventh Season for free. Some people who have two or more email addresses can sign up using one email during the first month, and sign up again using the second email when the first free trial ends.

HBO Now is your best option to watch Game of Thrones if you want to stay away from cable TV and cable alternatives such as Sling TV.

Other ways to watch it online

If you are a Hulu or Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Prime user, you can also watch Game of Thrones. They both have signed deals with HBO to get to stream its shows on their platforms. However, you’ll have to shell out the standard $14.99 per month to make HBO an Add-On within Hulu or Amazon Prime. It means you’ll be paying HBO Now’s subscription fee on top of Hulu/Amazon Prime’s.

Hulu itself costs $7.99 per month with ads. If you want an ad-free experience, you’ll have to pay $11.99 per month. Amazon Prime costs $99/year or $9 per month, but it includes many other e-commerce related perks as well.

Watch Game of Thrones online in Australia

If you live in Australia, Foxtel’s streaming service is the best way to watch the show online. For just AUD 15 per month, you can subscribe to Foxtel Now’s “pop pack” to watch the Game of Thrones. Foxtel offers a 14-day free trial to new customers. It means you can enjoy two episodes without paying a dime. You can also watch all the older episodes from Season 1-6 if you want.

Watching it in India

Indian fans can watch the Game of Thrones on Hotstar. Each new episode becomes available on Hotstar just “minutes after” it airs in the US. You can download the Hotstar app or visit the website and register for an account. The premium subscription would cost you INR 199 per month, giving you access to not only Game of Thrones but also many other popular American TV shows and movies. Fortunately, Hotstar also offers a one-month free trial.

So, there are your options. You wouldn’t want to miss the Season 7 of Game of Thrones. If you have cut the cord, you can use one of the above services to stream the show online.