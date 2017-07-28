“Little” Chevron Corporation (CVX) Stands Tall After Q2 Earnings

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX ) is the “little brother” to Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ), the second American major in the U.S. international oilpatch. The two companies are often compared, and CVX stock trades similarly to XOM.

So far in 2017, both are down about 10%; if you want to pick nits, Chevron is down 9.84% to Exxno’s 10.44%, so CVX is “winning.”

And while Chevron did release second-quarter earnings on Friday, the big news came out ahead of that — an announcement that the $1.08-per-share dividend would be retained, payable Sept. 11 to shareholders of record Aug. 18.

Chevron is strictly a dividend play, so its fall this year is a gift to income investors with new money to spend. The yield is up to 4.10%, and if earnings failed to hit the consensus figure of 89 cents per share, or the lower “whisper number” of 84 cents, on $32.65 billion in revenue, income investors could get an even better bargain.

As it was Chevron earned $1.5 billion, 77 cents per share, on revenue of $33 billion. Translation: Revenues topped estimates slightly, but profits were well short of estimates.

CVX stock, however, barely budged in response.

Chevron Turns Toward Oil Production

Like Exxon, Chevron isn’t completely dependent on the price of oil for its profit, as our Bret Kenwell wrote in considering, and rejecting, a short sale. The shares didn’t fall much as oil fell to $42 per barrel, and haven’t risen much as oil has gotten closer to $50 per barrel. That’s because Chevron, like Exxon, is an “integrated” oil company. It owns refineries and gas stations.

It doesn’t just pump crude.

During the second quarter, in fact, Chevron earned more from refining and marketing oil, $1.195 billion, than it did from oil and gas production, $893 million. The reaction to its miss justified Kenwell’s call not to make a move on the stock.

The balance in the company’s earnings, however, may soon change. Between “upstream” operations (drilling and production of oil and gas) and “downstream” operations (refining and marketing of oil and gas), CVX is moving upstream.

Chevron has the second largest position in the Permian Basin, 1.5 million acres, most of it owned outright, in some of the best fracking land in the world. Analysts were listening closely today on the company’s conference call to hear just how fast that acreage will be developed.

