Why Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Stock Will Gain Traction Soon

Global defense giant Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT ) just reported blowout quarterly numbers, but the stock didn’t really move. LMT stock inched just over 1% higher the day after the report, but it started giving up some of those gains. All in all, Lockheed Martin is acting like a stock that is just maxed out.

After all, LMT stock is up 15% year-to-date and 20% since Trump got elected in November 2016.

Is it time to fade that rally?

If you’re a short-term trader, maybe. There really isn’t anything on the near-term horizon that will act as a major catalyst for Lockheed Martin. The company continues to report contract wins, and yet investors aren’t really impressed. So maybe it is a good time to profit-take because gains in the near-term might be capped by already fully loaded expectations.

But if you’re an investor or geared for longer-term gains, then you should stick with LMT.

Here’s why.

Lockheed Martin Wins When Defense Spending Rises

When U.S. defense spending rises, LMT stock wins. And that is the dynamic that will likely play out over the next several years.

Trump is a big defense and military guy. He has consistently reiterated that he wants to up the defense budget by a pretty substantial margin. Trump’s request for the Fiscal 2018 Department of Defense (DOD) budget included $574 billion for the base budget. That’s a 10% year-over-year increase from the Fiscal 2017 appropriations.

That’s a big increase, but both the House and Senate Armed Services Committees exceeded Trump’s request in their Fiscal 2018 National Defense Authorization Act markups. Just a few days ago, the Republican-led House approved a bill which authorized a $696 billion defense spending bill for 2018.

That number is so big that it exceeds current budget caps. Materialization of the proposed $696 billion defense spending bill will rely on Congress lifting those budget caps.

Global dynamics imply that Congress will do just that. North Korea’s ballistic missile tests coupled with Trump threats of isolationism continue to escalate geopolitical tensions. These rising geopolitical tensions are forcing everyone, not just the U.S., to start increasing military and defense spend. Seoul is increasing military spending to 2.9% of GDP, the largest increase in Seoul’s defense budget as a percentage of GDP since the 1980s. Meanwhile, Europe and Canada are set to increase 2017 defense spending at the fastest pace in 3 years.

Its a global dynamic. Everyone is raising defense spending as geopolitical tensions rise. Its a tide that will lift all boats, the U.S. included.

That’s huge for Lockheed Martin, and it implies multiple years of strong growth ahead.

