Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Just Fell Off the Shelf — Grab It

Thursday, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ) stock fell 6% without warning. It wasn’t alone as Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD ) fell 4% along with a slew of other retailers. The reason for the mini crash was a headline that Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) will be selling a few appliances on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). SHLD spiked 10% on the news.

I think that the Wall Street reaction was a bit errant. For starters, buying SHLD stock on the news is wrong. This is a dying company whose latest idea is to give more sales to AMZN — one of the main reasons it’s dying in the first place.

Secondly, I understand that the markets price in future action of headlines, but in this instance, they extrapolated a bit too far. It’s likely that traders priced too much fear into quality names like LOW stock. While this may not be the absolute bottom in either, this is not the beginning of the end for them. This too shall pass, and therein lies the opportunity.



Click to Enlarge I want to sell downside risk into the overblown fears that currently exist in Lowe’s stock. Fundamentally, it trades at a 23 price-to-earnings ratio, which is in line with its main competitor.

I don’t compare it to the traditional brick-and-mortar store like Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ). They are not comparable. If I need a screw or a tool for an active project, I am not likely to order it on AMZN.

There will be risk. I do realize that there will be issues from AMZN chipping away at the top line sales of appliances. But for now the headline is limited to a specific maker and type. This opens the door for more products, so the risk is real but not imminent.

