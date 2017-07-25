McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Stock Thrives in the Intersection of Health & Price

A few years ago, McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) was the poster child for gross, greasy and cheap food. That’s why MCD stock really didn’t do much in 2013, 2014 or 2015. It was just flat.

But then McDonald management started to figure things out in 2016, and MCD stock hasn’t looked back. So far this year, MCD stock is up 30% year-to-date, pushed markedly higher today by a blowout quarter.

The 30% gain broadly outperforms not only the market, but also other restaurant stocks. USCF Restaurant Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA: MENU ), a restaurant ETF with exposure to food chains like McDonald’s, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) and Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE ), is up only 4%.

Clearly, MCD stock is a winner in the restaurant space.

But can this continue? Lets dig deeper to find out.

Excellent Quarter for MCD Stock

McDonald’s really just had an awesome quarter.

It was the company’s strongest global comparable sales and guest count result in more than five years. Global comps rose 6.6% versus expectations for a 4% rise. That 6.6% comp is much, much better than recent results, and it underscores that the global MCD stock growth story is actually speeding up, not slowing down.

Comps in the United States rose 3.9% versus expectations for a 3.2% rise. Again, that is much better than recent results. The big drivers of the strong comp growth were the company’s beverage value promotion and Signature Crafted premium sandwich platform. This dynamic illustrates how McDonald’s is overlapping health with affordability to drive customer traffic.

In the International Lead segment, comps rose 6.3% versus expectations for a 3.3% rise. The High Growth segment saw comps rise 7% versus expectations for a 3.6% rise. All in all, the positive topline story coupled with operating expense leverage through re-franchising is leading to robust operating and net profit growth. Operating income rose 24% year-over-year to $2.3 billion, topping expectations. Earnings per share rose 36% year-over-year to $1.70, also topping expectations.

The results were great, and they’ve been great for a while. MCD is just pumping out positive comp numbers in a restaurant environment that has struggled to consistently drive traffic growth for some time.

How is McDonald’s doing it? And can it continue?

