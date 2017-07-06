McDonald’s Lobster Roll Is Back

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) announced that it was bringing back its authentic New England lobster roll.

The popular seasonal item will help spice up your summer for $9 plus taxes, which is significantly less than the $15 to $20 you have to pay for lobster rolls elsewhere. The item will be available now through mid-August.

You can get it in New England locations exclusively for now, including Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Massachusetts (except locations near the Albany border) and Connecticut (except Fairfield County).

The McDonald’s lobster roll includes the following ingredients: North Atlantic lobster (sourced from wild lobster fisherman at East Coast wharfs), which is mixed up with mayonnaise, plus shredded lettuce on a toasted roll.

McDonald’s also recently announced that it was rolling out delivery in several places around the U.S. as part of a test to see if people get on board with the idea. You can find these in the Twin Cities in Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, several Oregon cities (including Portland), Connecticut cities (including Hartford) and more.

MCD stock fell a fraction of a percentage Thursday.