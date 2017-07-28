Meg Whitman Will NOT Be the Next Uber CEO

Meg Whitman has reassured her co-workers at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE ) that she will not become the Uber CEO.

The HPE number one had gotten tired of hearing rumors of her alleged departure from the company in order to become the new boss of Uber, following the calamitous departure of Travis Kalanick. Whitman went on social media for the first time in 2011 to express her desires.

She said the following through three tweets:

“Normally I do not comment on rumors, but the speculation about my future and Uber has become a distraction.”

“So let me make this as clear as I can. I am fully committed to HPE and plan to remain the company’s CEO.”

“We have a lot of work still to do at HPE and I am not going anywhere. Uber’s CEO will not be Meg Whitman.”

The tweets were sent following a report from the Wall Street Journal that claimed she was being considered for the role of Uber CEO. It is unclear whether or not the transportation services company had talks with Whitman, but she was reportedly on its shortlist for the role.

Whitman stepped down from the role of HP’s board, which intensified rumors even more. She has been with the company since 2011.

HPE stock fell 0.2% Friday.