Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd(ADR) (NASDAQ: MLCO ) is a Hong Kong-based casino company that has major casinos in Macau and the Philippines.

With five properties in Macau and one in Manila, Melco’s strategy is certainly wholly focused on Asia at this point. And with good reason. For the past two decades, even the big casino firms in the U.S. have been after the “whales” (big money, high spending customers) from China.

Firms like Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN ), Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS ) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM ) have been building a foothold in Macau as well, since not all Chinese whales swim to Vegas.

And since the recession, it has been slow on both sides of the Pacific. Add to that China’s crackdown on allowing yuan to leave China. These two issues have now resulted in a boom in Macau operations. Every month for the past year has seen significant growth in Macau’s operations.

This has buoyed the stocks of all the gaming firms that are publicly traded, but MLCO is unique for a couple of reasons. First is, MLCO is a Chinese company. What tends to happen in developing markets like China is, it first allows outside firms to show the Chinese how a company should operate in a given sector, and then it works to build out its own talent in the space.

This isn’t unique to China, but since China is such a big market it is worth understanding.

Ultimately, the bureaucracy will tend to favor local businesses over outsiders, encouraging local development, so that the money doesn’t leave the country.

Second, which also a key part of the first reason, MLCO’s operating license doesn’t expire until 2022, while its MGM’s license has to be renewed in 2020.

