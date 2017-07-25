U.S. Company to Microchip Employees Starting Aug. 1

A U.S. company called Three Square Market is installing microchip in its employees starting next month.

As of August 1, the Wisconsin-based tech company will be rolling out an optional program that will latch microchips inside the skin of its employees. Fifty of the company 80 employees have already signed up to have a microchip.

The move will simplify many of the moments that require flashing a card to access the building, including the entrance magnet, paying for food in the cafeteria and more. The microchips use RFID technology in order to essentially work the same way as the cards.

“It was pretty much 100 percent yes right from the get-go for me,” said Sam Bengtson, a software engineer. “In the next five to 10 years, this is going to be something that isn’t scoffed at so much, or is more normal. So I like to jump on the bandwagon with these kind of things early, just to say that I have it.”

The microchip will be the size of a grain of rice and it will be placed between a worker’s thumb and index finger. Other workers were not as excited by the prospect of having something inside their skin, with one worker saying he might get a ring with the chip attached to it.

Would you try out getting a microchip inside of you for your company?