Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock: Stay Long for Further Gains

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have been on fire in 2017, climbing nearly 36%. Some may refer to MU stock as a bubble and expect a collapse at some point. People say this about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ), too. While it’s true Micron operates in a sort of boom-and-bust industry, it’s still got some boom left to go.

Why Believe in Micron?

Just a few weeks ago, Micron beat on earnings per share and revenue estimates for its fiscal third quarter. The results were actually pretty impressive. Without getting into too many details (which can be read about in more depth here), Micron is generating huge cash flows. Operating CF has grown more than 100% through the first three quarters of the year compared to fiscal 2016.

Revenue set a third-quarter record, which grew 20% sequentially and more than 90% year over year. Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, had this to say:

“The global trends taking shape today, including machine learning and big data analytics, are exciting and create significant opportunities for Micron. We are focused on positioning the company to realize these opportunities by investing in technology and products while also strengthening our balance sheet.”

AI/machine learning and data analytics are long-term secular tailwinds, which is exactly the kind of thing that should help Micron. The NAND and DRAM business is great when MU has pricing power and demand is high. When the market is in a state of oversupply, though, shares can go through the ringer.

Right now, MU stock will go higher for two reasons. In the short term, the NAND and DRAM markets remain in high demand and tight supply, which should continue to pad Micron’s top and bottom lines. Over the long term, however, the hope is that machine learning and other technologies will make for a more consistent business.

Valuing Micron Stock

The tight DRAM/NAND market won’t last forever, but it’s not topping out, yet, at least not to our knowledge. Analysts expect MU sales to grow 62% this year and a casual 11.5% in 2018. Earnings estimates of $4.71 per share in 2017 are forecast to grow to $6.02 next year. That’s good for nearly 30% EPS growth.

So, what exactly are we paying for this type of growth — probably a lot, right? Fortunately, that assumption is wrong. MU stock trades with a price-to-earnings ratio of 14 and with a forward P/E ratio of 5.3. That’s darn cheap for a stock with this strong of growth.

