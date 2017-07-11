Microsemi Corporation (MSCC) Stock Is a Screaming Buy Nobody Understands

Shares of Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ: MSCC ) perked up after Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney upgraded the stock last week to a “buy” and slapped a fresh $55 price target on the stock.

Source: Shutterstock

The upgrade means Goldman now joins almost all of the other major firms on Wall Street who have a “buy” rating on MSCC stock. In fact, the Street in general is much more bullish on MSCC stock than Goldman Sachs is.

Goldman’s new price target implies roughly 11% upside from today’s price. The consensus price target on the Street is $63, roughly 30% higher than where MSCC is currently trading.

But does all this analyst bullishness make the stock a buy? While it isn’t good to always follow the analysts, they have it right on this one. MSCC stock is a buy here.

Here’s why.

Microsemi Is Unique In the Best Way Possible

Microsemi Corporation employs a unique, M&A focused business model in the rapidly growing semiconductor space. This business model allows them a valuable balance between growth and diversity. It gives Microsemi the ability to touch all parts of the semiconductor market, allowing for seasonal strength in some markets to offset seasonal weakness in others.

This diversification helps smooth out MSCC’s financial results and gives management exceptional visibility into growth over the next several years. Whereas many other semiconductor companies are victim to capex spend in very particular end-markets, MSCC derives its growth from multiple end-markets.

On its most recent call, Microsemi CEO Jim Peterson said that between aerospace, defense and data-center, almost 50% of the company’s business should accelerate into 2018. Peterson believes that will allow the company to achieve its long-term 6% to 8% organic growth targets.

With Microsemi, then, investors are getting two things rarely packaged with a semiconductor stock — stability and predictability. That alone makes MSCC stock an interesting investment idea.

But MSCC stock is more than interesting here. It is a screaming buy.

MSCC Stock Is Grossly Undervalued

This year has been great for the MSCC. In its most recent quarterly report, revenues increased 17% year-over-year, with growth being driven across all major segments (Data Center, Industrial, and Aerospace & Defense). Gross margins increased 64.1% YoY, while operating margins wafted up by 15.6%. Earnings per share, too, increased 36% to 91 cents over the year-ago period.

Yet despite this robust growth, MSCC stock has slid near-10% in 2017. How does that happen?

Next Page