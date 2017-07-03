Microsoft Layoffs: MSFT Expected to Cut Thousands of Jobs This Week

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) announced thousands of layoffs around the world.

Source: Shutterstock

The company is looking to cut back in its salesforce team due to the fact that it is restructuring the way its retailing segment works. It is unclear where exactly the job cuts will take place, but no one is safe as Microsoft simply said these cuts will occur across the board.

The tech giant has yet to comment on the matter, but an insider source claims the company is setting up an organizational merger that will combine its enterprise customer unit and one or more of its SME segments.

Microsoft’s shift is in line with what the tech industry is doing as a whole, turning its focus towards cloud products and solutions as the world’s storage continues to move to the digital realm.

The Microsoft layoffs come only a year after the company reduced its workforce by nearly 3,000 workers, including 900 in its sales department. The company reports on its fiscal year in July, which is also a time when it revises its staff size.

It is a time of distress for Microsoft as the company continues to face scrutiny regarding the privacy of its email servers as President Trump recently requested that the Supreme Court intervene in a controversial warrant issued against the company due to the fact that some of its users’ emails may include information pertaining to a drug trafficking case.

MSFT stock fell 1.1% Monday.