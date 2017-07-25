Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock Is Staying the Course — Trade It

As they say, the trend is your friend and nowhere is that more evident, both off and on the price chart, than in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). But for investors it also pays to get long MSFT stock with less risk when the price is right using a fully-hedged collar position. Let me explain.

It’s been just shy of one month when I last discussed MSFT stock. The message was optimistic and emphasized smartly buying Microsoft on a pullback without waiting for the next potential catalyst.

Off the price chart, MSFT stock has continued to deliver for investors. The company offered a solid earnings confessional last week spearheaded by sustained strength in its cloud computing business and a growth market that’s been central to Microsoft’s successful reboot.

And on the price chart, the overall strong business climate for Microsoft has been matched by price action that’s paid off nicely with MSFT stock’s bullish trend continuing to build for investors.

Microsoft Stock Weekly Chart



Click to Enlarge When I last wrote about Microsoft in late June, shares were pulling back within their latest tight multi-week basing pattern. It was our opinion, the counter-trend action was friendly and offered investors a lower risk entry into MSFT stock.

The observation proved right. Moreover, the opportunistic price action is part of a much friendlier Microsoft trend that’s seen a marked change of technical character since shares of MSFT broke out in the second half of 2016 to fresh all-time-highs after more than 17 years.

Looking forward, there’s little reason evidence on the price chart to suggest MSFT stock’s bullish trend won’t continue.

There are macro reasons to think otherwise. However, on the price chart a more consistent and steady angular ascent, cooperative stochastics condition and solid, but far from excessive gains since breaking out to all-time-highs — bode well for Microsoft’s rally.

Next Page