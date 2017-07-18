Why Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock Just Got a Whole Lot Stronger

Last week at this year’s Inspire conference, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) finally unveiled what many IT managers have been waiting a long time for … Azure Stack. In short, the platform allows enterprises to enjoy all the benefits of public cloud computing, but also all the benefits of hosting their own cloud servers in-house.

To the average investor that might not mean a thing, and to the average owner of MSFT stock, it may not mean a whole lot more. This is actually a pretty big deal though, in that it opens the door to a whole new could market that has been previously unapproachable.

Azure Stack Is Easy to Sell

A couple of requisite definitions for the technology layperson are in order, the biggest of which is a description of “public cloud.”

That’s just a reference to data storage and consumer access to things like data and apps on servers that are housed somewhere besides the providing company’s premises. For example, video-streaming outfit Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) stores thousands of hours of digital video on servers managed by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), delivering movies and shows from the locale most local to each Netflix subscriber.

Microsoft has its own public cloud-based storage and computing solution though, and it has developed a slick, web-based interface called Azure to make it easy for its customers to manage their offsite storage and data-access needs.

That’s not a solution that works for all potential customers though. Enter Azure Stack.

It has been a long road getting the product to the market. It was first announced in May of 2015, but hit a few stumbling blocks on the way. It was worth the wait though. One of the advantages of Azure Stack is how a customer/user pays for it.

In a traditional cloud computing model, an enterprise only pays for what they use. That is, the manager of the data center knows how many bytes of storage or data-delivery a particular customer used in any given month or quarter, and bulls that user accordingly.

One would think a client that uses its own hardware managed by the Azure platform would own those servers and make a one-time purchase of an Azure license and be done with the billing. That is an option. Microsoft, however, is also offering per-usage billing even to those customers that operate their own cloud servers. They may not use all of their capacity, but unlike a traditional in-house server bank, these users won’t have to pay for server space they have available if they don’t actually use it.

While this may ultimately mean fewer one-time windfalls when an enterprise client switches to Azure Stack, owners of MSFT stock will see more reliable recurring revenue, as Microsoft essentially becomes a business partner with its Azure customers. As chief architect for the Azure Infrastructure and Management Jeffrey Snover put it, “If people can’t get it deployed, we get no money. I have this very strong incentive to make sure my customers are always successful.”

