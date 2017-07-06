Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock Should Have More Downside

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has had an impressive run for most of the last year. MSFT stock has gained some 35% in the last 12 months despite a recent pullback.

There is some logic to the gains, which have added roughly $140 billion to MSFT’s market cap. Most notably, Microsoft’s cloud business is growing nicely. That growth has turned the biggest risk to Microsoft stock — that the shift to cloud would erode high-margin Windows and Office revenues — into a tailwind for MSFT stock.

But I’ve argued that the gains in Microsoft stock have gone a bit too far and I still believe that’s the case. Microsoft’s strength in cloud has taken away some downside risk. But a stock still valued at about 21x 2018 EPS estimates now is pricing in substantial growth. Between the company’s persistent “second-place” problem and stretched valuations in the tech sector overall, that makes Microsoft stock look expensive. And with recent developments only confirming some of the company’s problems, I don’t think the case for MSFT stock is much stronger, even with about a 6% pullback over the past few weeks.

Expanding Beyond Windows And Office

Microsoft’s half-trillion-dollar valuation has been built on its long-term dominance in Windows and Office. Obviously, those aren’t Microsoft’s only two products. And MSFT has had success in other areas, notably Microsoft Server.

But in so many non-core products, Microsoft comes in second place — at best. In many key areas, Microsoft has outright failed.

Microsoft never gained any traction in phones, even with a $7 billion acquisition of the handset business of Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK ). It’s basically ceded that valuable business to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ). It’s tried for years to grab Internet browser share. Yet there too, it lags Google, and even nonprofit Mozilla has nearly comparable share with its Firefox product.

It hasn’t been all bad for Microsoft beyond its legacy desktop-based products. And success in cloud and other areas has driven Microsoft stock from below $30 in 2013 to above $70 just last month. But even that success has had some problems – problems that continue.

The Second-Place Problem For Microsoft Stock

Even where Microsoft is having success — success that, again, is boosting MSFT stock — it’s generally not in first place. Most notably, the company’s Azure cloud platform has fueled optimism about earnings growth.

But Azure revenues literally are a fraction of those of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). An analyst report in June that posited that Microsoft cloud revenues would surpass those of Amazon was true but not entirely the point. Microsoft’s Commercial Cloud business is likely large than Amazon Web Services but Azure appears to be a small portion of Commercial Cloud revenue. (The figure is likely 20% at most, based on analyst estimates of a $2.5-$3 billion run rate for Azure.)

Most of that revenue is coming from Office 365, a product first released 27 years ago. And that’s a product under threat from Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA ) and others focused on data visualization and other processes.

