Microsoft to Cut Off Windows 10 Support for Some Older PCs

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) will no longer offer Windows 10 support for some older PCs.

Source: Shutterstock

The company announced that it will cease to issue updates for several computers that are three or four years old, including “Clover Trail” Atom-based PCs that will not have access to the latest from the Windows 10 Creators Update.

Attempting to issue an update will yield the following message: “Windows 10 is no longer supported on this PC,” and you will be prompted to “uninstall this app now.”

Microsoft said in a statement that the decision to not issue updates for these computers is not up to the company as its hand was forced due to the fact that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) dropped support for Clover Trail chips.

“These systems are no longer supported by Intel (End of Interactive Support), and without the necessary driver support, they may be incapable of moving to the Windows 10 Creators Update without a potential performance impact,” the company said in an emailed statement.

Those who have an older version of Windows will continue to receive security updates for the company, Microsoft added.

Last month, Microsoft created some buzz with its DirectReality announcement, which may be related to gaming–specifically, virtual reality gaming. Xbox gamers are giddy with the news that the company may be keeping up with its PlayStation rivals.

MSFT stock surged 0.1% Thursday.