Microsoft (MSFT) Xbox One X vs Sony (SNE) PS4 Pro: A Head-to-Head Comparison

The Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) Xbox One X (previously Project Scorpio) came out of the shadows last month at the E3 show. Since the console was first announced last year, gaming enthusiasts believed that the Xbox One X had the potential to crush the Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) PlayStation 4. Sony, on the other hand, is confident that its PS4 Pro console would continue to lead the market, even after the Xbox One X launch.

Source: Microsoft

Here’s a head-to-head Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro comparison that gives an idea of each console’s capabilities.

The Xbox One X will deliver more power than any console on the planet when it hits the store shelves on November 7th. But before that, the PS4 Pro is the most powerful. The PS4 consoles have been selling twice as fast as the Xbox One line. Only time will tell whether the Xbox One X can reverse the trend.

Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro: Specifications

If you look at the on-paper specifications, the PS4 Pro doesn’t stand a chance against its mightier rival. The Xbox One X boasts six teraflops of graphics power, significantly higher than PS4 Pro’s 4.2 teraflops. The One X also has a higher memory bandwidth of 326GB/s compared to the PS4 Pro’s 218GB/s. Microsoft’s console packs 12GB GDDR5 RAM, which is 50% higher than the PS4 Pro’s 8GB RAM.

The Xbox One X features a custom eight-core processor with a clock speed of 2.3GHz. The PS4 Pro packs an octa-core processor with 2.1GHz clock speed. Both the consoles offer 1TB of internal storage. Microsoft’s upcoming console would feature a 4K/HDR Blu-ray drive, which the PS4 Pro lacks. The One X weighs 8.4 pounds, making it slightly heavier than the PS4 Pro’s 7.2 pounds.

Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro: 4K performance

Microsoft claims the One X is the first console to offer true 4K gaming experience. And yes, the 4K games will run at 60 fps, which is impressive. Sony’s PS4 Pro also flaunts 4K experience at 30fps, but it uses upscaling techniques to make games look like 4K. On the PS4 Pro, less memory intensive games would run in 4K while those requiring a lot of power are upscaled to 2160p. Both the consoles are capable of HDR, though.

Since most people don’t have 4K TVs, not everyone will be able to enjoy 4K gaming. So, Microsoft uses super-sampling to enhance the visuals even on 1080p monitors. You’ll see significant improvement with Xbox One X even if you have a 1080p monitor. Microsoft is updating some first-party titles to increase their fidelity to 4K.

Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro: Exclusive titles

Both the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro would support all the existing Xbox One and PS4 titles, respectively. Most of the titles offer notable visual and performance improvements on the new consoles. There are nearly 300 Xbox titles that would receive backward compatibility with the One X. Microsoft also announced 42 new titles at the E3 event. But when it comes to exclusive titles, the PS4 Pro is far ahead of the Xbox One X.

Sony’s library of exclusive titles is much bigger than that of Microsoft’s. If the Redmond-based company wants to challenge the dominance of PS4 Pro, it has to get more and better exclusive titles. Sony said last month that the primary reason it was not worried about the Xbox One X was its exclusive titles. In the end, everything boils down to the games. And most of the titles on Xbox One are also available on the PS4 Pro.

Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro: Price

Sony’s console may not be as powerful as the Xbox One X, but it has a more competitive price than the One X. The PS4 Pro costs users $399 in the US. In contrast, the Xbox One X has been priced at $499, a full $100 more expensive than its rival. Industry experts speculate that the Japanese company could further bring down the price of PS4 Pro to $299 or $249 depending on how consumers respond to the Xbox One X.

Will Microsoft be able to outsell the PS4 Pro when its console has a higher price tag and a not-so-exciting library of exclusive titles? It is going to be an uphill battle for the Redmond company. Both the consoles are aimed at performance freaks, but how many people would shell out an extra $100 for Microsoft’s version of 4K gaming?

The choice will eventually come down to which gaming library you prefer. Also, the PS4 Pro was launched late last year, while the Xbox One X wouldn’t be available until November 7th. If you’ve already purchased the PS4 Pro, would you want to shell out another $500 only a year later for the One X?