Monday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Tesla Inc (TSLA) and Nvidia Corporation (NVDA)

U.S. stock futures are trading mixed heading into the open this morning, as the start of earnings season later this week has raised some caution in the wake of Friday’s solid U.S. jobs report. Meanwhile, tech remains a bright spot in the early going, extending Friday’s late-week rebound. What’s more, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) will be in focus this morning after the first Model 3 rolled off the assembly line this weekend.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have dropped 0.04%, S&P 500 futures have gained 0.05% and Nasdaq-100 futures have gained 0.27%.

On the options front, volume was pretty average on Friday, with about 14.6 million calls and 13.9 million puts changing hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio rose to 0.66 while the 10-day moving average ticked higher to 0.63.

Diving into Friday’s options activity, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) drew mixed activity in the options pits after Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) filed suit claiming Apple infringed on six patents. Elsewhere, Tesla is bouncing back amid the tech rebound, driven by the first Model 3 to roll off assembly lines. Finally, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) saw increased call activity after announcing an AI partnership with Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU ).

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple once again found itself in a legal patent battle on Friday. Qualcomm filed suit in California federal court claiming chips in Apple’s iPhones and iPads violate six of its patents, including those that make batteries last longer. Qualcomm is seeking monetary damages for the infringement as well as a ban on iPhone and iPad imports.

AAPL options traders were shifting back toward calls before the lawsuit was filed. Friday’s activity, however, shows that enthusiasm was completely hamstrung. Volume came in at a healthy 919,000 contracts, but the put/call split was 50/50 on the day, as AAPL put traders gained momentum. However, there was enough call enthusiasm prior to the lawsuit to drive the July put/call open interest ratio down a notch to 0.66 from last Monday’s reading of 0.67.

