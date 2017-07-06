Montana Earthquake: 9 Things We Know About the 5.8 Quake

A Montana earthquake startled hundreds of thousands of residents across several Western states Thursday.

Here are nine things to know about the tremors:

It was a 5.8 magnitude earthquake, the strongest one in the area in almost 60 years, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 5.6 magnitude Montana earthquake came in 2005, sending a similar fright to residents.

Plenty of people woke up across Western states as the tremors were felt across 50 miles, going as far west as Spokane, Wash.

The tremors were felt in Montana between 12:30 a.m. and 1:31 a.m., and there were at least 10 noticeable ones.

The epicenter of the quake was located about 230 miles away from the Yellowstone National Park, leading some to believe the volcano finally burst.

The magnitude was close to an 8 for those close to the epicenter.

There have been no reports of injuries or severe property damage other than a few tumbles here and there.

There was a gas leak in Helena, Wash. that was reported with the National Weather Service, as well as objects falling to the ground in Great Falls.

Lincoln is about three miles from the epicenter of the earthquake and it suffered a brief period of losing power. The region’s electricity was restored soon after the events of the earthquake.

Thankfully, no one got hurt but some thought intruders had entered their house as a result of the Montana tremors.