Microsoft Tightens Grip on Cloud Computing Biz with Buyout

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT ) continues to tighten its grip on the cloud computing market with its recent buyout.

MSFT stock announced the acquisition of Israel-based Cloudyn essentially confirming the earlier rumors. Reportedly, Microsoft Corp. is paying approximately $50 million to $70 million for the start-up.

Cloudyn offers cloud-monitoring software that helps enterprises manage costs effectively. Per Microsoft, “Cloudyn gives enterprise customers tools to identify, measure and analyze consumption, enable accountability and forecast future cloud spending.”

Cloudyn not only supports Azure cloud computing solutions from MSFT stock, but also Amazon Web Services from rival Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Google Cloud from Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) and Openstack.

However, Microsoft didn’t comment on whether it will continue to support the multiplatform approach going forward.

The acquisition expands Microsoft’s customer base, as Cloudyn has a strong clientele that includes the likes of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE: HPE ) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT ) among others.

MSFT Stock – Public Cloud Growth Escalates

We note that Microsoft has outperformed the S&P 500 on a year-to-date basis. The stock returned 10.2% as compared with the Index’s gain of 9.2%. The outperformance can primarily be attributed to robust performance from Microsoft Azure, which is benefiting from the strong demand of public cloud services.

According to IDC, total spending on IT infrastructure products (server, enterprise storage, and Ethernet switches) for deployment in cloud environments will increase 15.3% year over year in 2017 to $41.7 billion. Moreover, the market research firm projects worldwide spend on public cloud to reach a whopping $203.4 billion by 2020, which reflects a CAGR of 21.5%.

Gartner anticipates worldwide public cloud services market to increase 18% in 2017 to $246.8 billion. We believe that the robust projections presents further growth opportunity for Azure and for MSFT stock.

In the latest quarter, Azure revenues soared 94% at constant currency on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft also noted that Azure premium revenues grew triple digits for the 11th consecutive quarter, with more than 80% of Azure customers using the premium services. We note that acquisitions like Deis (containers), Wand Labs (messaging app developer), Solair (Internet of Things services), Xamarin (platform provider for mobile app development), Secure Islands (data-centric security technology) over the last 18 months have enhanced Microsoft Azure’s capabilities and helped MSFT stock. The 7 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Q3 and Beyond

Moreover, collaborations with the likes of Box and open source providers will help it to become a dominant player in the long run.

Per latest data from Synergy Research Group, AWS maintained its dominant position in the public cloud services market in the first-quarter 2017 followed by Microsoft, Google and IBM (NYSE: IBM ).

We believe that rapid adoption of Microsoft Azure – as evident from the growing customer base – will further strengthen its competitive base in the rest of 2017.

Currently, Microsoft carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).