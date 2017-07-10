NASA News: Juno to Fly Over Jupiter’s Great Red Spot for First Time

NASA provides some exciting news this week as Juno will fly close to Jupiter’s Great Red Spot.

The spacecraft is designed to withstand extreme conditions in space, which is what gives it the tools to hover over the planet’s Great Red Spot, a storm that is almost twice as large as Earth. Juno has been around Jupiter’s orbit since July 4, 2016.

The spacecraft has instruments that allow it to see through the cloudy atmosphere of Jupiter, telling us a lot about its inner structure. It’s a slow procedure as it takes Juno 53 days to travel around Jupiter’s orbit.

Tonight will mark the seventh time that Juno is able to traverse around Jupiter, and the sixth one where data will be collected. At 9:55 p.m. ET, the craft will be at its closest distance ever to Jupiter, just 2,200 miles away from its surface.

Eleven and a half minutes later, the NASA craft will move close to the Great Red Spot, traveling 5,600 miles away from the cloudy storm. All of the spacecraft’s tools will be on, including the JunoCam, providing us with the clearest and most comprehensive images of the complex storm we’ve ever seen.

NASA claims that the first reports of identifying an unusual large spot in the sky that may have been the Great Red Spot came in the 1600s, and it has been monitored closely since the early 1800s.