Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2017: 9 Things to Know

The Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2017 is only a day away.

Here are nine things to know about it:

It started in 1916 when the first Nathan’s Handwerker opened near Brooklyn’s Surf and Stillwell avenues and people wanted to show their patriotism by gorging down as many hot dogs as they could, as fast as they could. The event is still held here.

The men’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest was won by Joey “Jaws” Chestnut last year, who broke the world record by eating 70 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

The women’s contest was won by Miki Sudo, who ate 38 and a half dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

Chestnut is the men’s favorite to win this year with 2/7 odds for the men, while Matt Stonie is 9/4.

Sudo is a 1/4 favorite in the women’s event, while Sonya Thomas isn’t far behind with 5/2 odds.

The contest pays out a total of $40,000, with the men’s and women’s champions receiving $10,000 apiece.

Nathan’s donates 100,000 hot dogs to the Food Bank for New York City, according to Major League Eating, which runs and monitors eating competitions such as this one.

You can watch the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2017 on ESPN2, or Watch ESPN, including its app.

The event begins at noon EST.

Enjoy a hot dog while you watch.