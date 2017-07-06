National Fried Chicken Day 2017: The Top Deals

Today, July 6, is National Fried Chicken Day 2017.

Celebrating National Fried Chicken Day 2017 is incredibly easy. All you have to do is go consume some fried chicken. Making it easier are special deals and offers from restaurants and other companies today.

Here are a few of the best deals for National Fried Chicken Day 2017.

Yum! Brands, Inc.'s KFC

Restaurant Brands International Inc's Burger King

(NYSE: Giant Eagle has a deal for four pieces of chicken for $1.99 today.

has a deal for four pieces of chicken for $1.99 today. Burger King is also getting in on the celebration with a couple of deals: two of its Original Chicken Sandwiches for $5, or an order of 10 chicken nuggets for $1.49.

Pizza Hut is offering eight bone-out wings for $6 for customers that use coupon code 2221 while ordering.

Boston Market is selling its Oven Crisp Chicken Strips Sandwich or Wrap for $5 to customers that print off and bring in a coupon.

is selling its Oven Crisp Chicken Strips Sandwich or Wrap for $5 to customers that print off and bring in a coupon. Bob Evans is letting customers add its homestyle fried chicken tenders to an order of salad or soup for an extra $2 today.

You can follow these links to see more deals that are available on National Fried Chicken Day 2017.

The history of National Fried Chicken Day is murky at best. It’s unknown when the holiday actually got its start or who started it. However, we do know that we have the Scottish to thank for fried chicken, which was originally fried in lard.

