National Hot Dog Day 2017: Where to Find the Best Hot Dog Deals

Today, July 19, 2017, is National Hot Dog Day!

Source: Shutterstock

Being that today is National Hot Dog Day, there are plenty of deals for consumers to get in on. We here at InvestorPlace have collected the best of these deals all in one spot.

Hot Dog on a Stick — Customers that mention the National Hot Dog Day deal will get one free turkey dog today.

— Customers that mention the National Hot Dog Day deal will get one free turkey dog today. Love’s Travel Stop — Bring in a coupon and get a free hot dog today. The limit is one per customer.

— Bring in a coupon and get a free hot dog today. The limit is one per customer. Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers — From July 19 to July 26, customers can get a hot dog or griller menu item for free when they show a coupon at select stores.

— From July 19 to July 26, customers can get a hot dog or griller menu item for free when they show a coupon at select stores. Dog Haus — This deal includes one free Haus Dog today with the purchase of the first Haus Dog when dining in.

— This deal includes one free Haus Dog today with the purchase of the first Haus Dog when dining in. Burger King — Customers can stop by the fast food chain owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR

— Customers can stop by the fast food chain owned by (NYSE: Sonic Drive-In — Sonic Corporation’s (NASDAQ: SONC

— (NASDAQ: James Coney Island — The first 94 customers that stop in at each location will get a free hot dog.

— The first 94 customers that stop in at each location will get a free hot dog. 7-Eleven — This deal isn’t actually for today, but it will get customers a Big Bite Quarter Pound hot dog for $1 on Sunday.

You can follow these links to see the other great deals for National Hot Dog Day, as well as learn a little bit more about frankfurters.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.