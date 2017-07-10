National Ice Cream Day 2017: How to Get a Free McDonald’s Cone on July 16

National Ice Cream Day 2017 falls on Sunday, July 16 this year and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) has decided to join in on the fun.

The fast food giant announced that throughout the course of the day, its locations in the U.S. will be offering free vanilla soft serve cones for everyone. There’s a limit of one per person, but no purchase is required in order to get your ice cream.

Participating stores will offer the free ice cream, but not all stores around the U.S. will offer it. The move is part of a greater initiative by McDonald’s to promote its new ice cream, which was launched last fall and it reportedly contains no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

It is also the season for seafood as McDonald’s has released its famous Lobster Roll for a limited time only, selling for only $9. It is only available in parts of New England, including Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

The company is also promoting Despicable Me 3 with a Minions menu that includes plenty of banana-flavored items, including a banana pie, iced banana chocolate and minion-shaped French fries.

MCD stock fell 0.4% Monday.