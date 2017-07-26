The Donald Trump rally is gone. Any benefit oil sector watchers were hoping to get from a pro-oil president and a former Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ) CEO as Secretary of State have long passed. Furthermore, the OPEC production cut rally is gone, as even members of the world’s most influential oil group have been unable, or unwilling, to stem the slide in global oil prices and the build in global oil supplies.

And the situation is getting worse. Just today, the U.K. joined France in its anti-oil stance, pledging to outlaw combustion engine vehicles starting in 2040.

As a result, the situation is not good for Exxon Mobil. The company is slated to step onto the earnings stage this Friday morning, and while pledges to outlaw oil-driven consumer vehicles won’t impact Exxon’s bottom line right now, all this anti-oil sentiment is having a dragging effect on crude prices — and that is sure to affect guidance, especially with global oil supplies still rising.

Diving into the numbers, Wall Street is expecting Exxon to post a profit of 84 cents per share, more than double last year’s results of just 41 cents per share. Revenue is expected to rise 7.3% to $61.92 billion. However, with oil prices remaining below their first-quarter levels, expectations are fading fast.

For instance, EarningsWhispers.com reports that Exxon’s second-quarter whisper number arrives at 79 cents per share — 5 cents below the consensus.

And that’s not the end of the pessimism either. Heading into Friday’s report, 18 of the 26 brokerage firms following XOM stock rate the shares a “hold” or worse, while the 12-month consensus price target rests at $83.03.

