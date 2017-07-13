What the Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), Baidu Inc (ADR) (BIDU) Tie-Up Means for NVDA Stock

Semiconductor giant Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) and Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU ), China’s leading internet search company, are joining forces help Baidu expand its capabilities in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI).

Often compared to Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) subsidiary Google in the realm of search, Baidu — which also has ambitions to expand in cloud computing, self-driving cars and home virtual assistant devices — is looking to mirror Google’s AI capabilities in those areas. The Chinese tech giant believes Nvidia can help it get there.

This partnership can serve as a strong growth catalyst for NVDA stock, which rose as much as 3% on the announcement.

Betting on NVDA’s AI Push

Baidu president and COO Qi Lu, during his keynote address at Baidu’s AI developer conference in Beijing, described NVDA as having “the world’s leading deep learning platform,” referring to Nvidia’s next-generation Volta GPUs (graphic processing unit). Perhaps the biggest factor of the deal is that Baidu will also use NVDA’s technology for its self-driving car initiative, dubbed Apollo.

Nvidia, which has already teamed up with German car parts manufactures ZF and Bosch to develop new automatic driving systems, has carved a name for itself in autonomous vehicles. The company is really working with, among others, German luxury carmaker Audi AG NPV (OTCMKTS: AUDVF ) to bring fully autonomous vehicles to market by 2020.

It’s for this reason that NVDA stock — up 50% year to date — has been a hot commodity. Investors see these partnerships as the first of many more deal NVDA will forge with other leading auto manufacturers.

In terms of the wide-ranging partnership with Baidu, the two companies are also collaborating on ways to not only optimize Baidu’s open source deep learning framework for NVIDIA’s Volta chip, but also Baidu’s DuerOS, the company’s virtual assistant technology aimed at entering the speaker market dominated by Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Echo and Google Home. It’s become so lucrative that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has just unveiled its HomePod speaker.

TechCrunch noted that Nvidia Shield TV — the company’s set-top streaming box — will soon support DuerOS, meaning NVDA microphone chips for the home (or home speakers) that currently power Google Assistant, will work for Baidu’s virtual assistant. “Nvidia and Baidu have pioneered significant advances in deep learning and AI,” said Ian Buck, Nvidia’s vice president and general manager of accelerated computing. “We believe AI is the most powerful technology force of our time, with the potential to revolutionize every industry.”

