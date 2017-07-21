Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock Will Hit New All-Time Highs Soon

The Nasdaq Composite just scored its 10th straight up day. And investors who fled the tech sector last month are returning in droves. It appears order and profits have been restored in momentum land. Look no further than Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ), the indisputable poster child of the space. NVDA stock is now a whisker from record highs.

There’s no time like the present for a fresh take on Nvidia. It’s itching for a breakout after a five day pause.

Let’s begin with some tech sector analysis using the PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ: QQQ ).

Tech Is Boomin’

Spectators should find two things most impressive about QQQ.

First, its steep 10-day ascent has traversed from the lower band to the upper band of the Bollinger Band indicator in rapid-fire fashion. The sharp rise is causing quite the widening of the bands as well. Second, prior resistance zones have proved powerless in the face of the Nasdaq’s fiery flight. Two old ceilings have been shattered during QQQ’s march to new heights.

The only thing that should give buyers pause is the extended status of the sector. Some backing-and-filling may be in order to digest the 6.2% gain that QQQ shareholders have enjoyed.

While the overall tech sector is skirting the stratosphere, NVDA stock has paused for a few days and is therefore providing a more attractive setup.

Nvidia’s Charts

To be honest, looking at the weekly chart of NVDA gives me a bit of vertigo. And I don’t think there’s much value-add based on today’s setup and trade idea, so let’s hop right to the daily chart.

Just picture a rocket ship, and you’ve pretty much got the gist of Nvidia’s weekly chart, anyways.



NVDA stock has climbed higher right alongside the Nasdaq over the past two weeks. But, it has at least chopped around a bit for the past few trading sessions creating a short-term base. This has allowed the stock to work through at least some of the overbought conditions that have arisen.

The location of this week’s consolidation isn’t random. We’re basing just beneath the stock’s all-time high from June 9. And that’s a good thing. It’s setting up a trade-worthy breakout pattern. Thursday’s pop carried Nvidia right up to resistance. All we need now is one more push from buyers.

For a more detailed view of the setup, let’s take a peek at the 15-minute time frame.

