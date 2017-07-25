Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock: Why Expensive Is a Relative Term

Most of the news about Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) stock these days seems to be about its big move into artificial intelligence. Of course, I could say the same thing about a lot of other tech companies right now including competitors such as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ).

Source: Shutterstock

At 55 times its trailing-year earnings and 14 times its 2016 sales, InvestorPlace writer Dana Blankenhorn is right to wonder if NVDA stock has gotten ahead of itself.

In Blankenhorn’s July 18 article about Nvidia, he suggests that although AI has made it something much bigger than just a “graphics” company, it’s priced as if it has a monopoly on artificial intelligence when, in fact, it isn’t close to having the market to itself.

Translation: NVDA stock is priced for perfection!

When I last wrote about Nvidia, I looked at whether it was time to sell NVDA stock. Although expensive, I argued that business is too good at the moment for investors to get off the momentum bus.

“Next stop, $200,” I wrote.

Since then Nvidia stock is up 8.7% through July 25, just 20.5% away from $200. Frankly, unless we have some kind of mystery correction or financial calamity, I can easily see this happening by Thanksgiving.

It’s All Relative

Is NVDA stock expensive? Absolutely. Its price-to-sales ratio is seven times the S&P 500. I don’t think there’s any argument it’s pricey.

But, as the headline states, it’s all relative. Bear with me as I explain.

Perhaps you’ve heard the news: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC ), fondly known as the spice people, are buying the food business of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc-ADR (OTCMKTS: RBGLY ) for $4.2 billion, bringing French’s mustard and Frank’s hot sauce into the fold.

Analysts are surprised at the price Reckitt Benckiser obtained for its food business — more than seven times sales and 20 times EBITDA, according to Reuters. But, there’s more to this acquisition than meets the eye.

“The price tag of £3.2bn [$4.2 billion] is staggering,” Philip Gorham, an analyst at Morningstar, is reported to have said according to the Financial Times that the price achieved — which was well above initial estimates of £2bn [$2.6 billion] — “must, in our opinion, be the result of a competitive bidding process, which is perhaps not surprising, given that these are solid brands in their respective niches.”

Next Page