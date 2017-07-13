NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Stock Is Worth Buying on a Decline Toward $120

Shares of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) were about flat from January 2017 to early May. Like a nitwit, though, I didn’t take the opportunity to load up on NVDA stock. Then, I saw it skyrocket through $100, up to nearly $170 and finally to its current $145. The question is, now what?

There’s no doubt that NVDA is one of the most attractive companies in the stock market, let alone in tech. Its stock, on the other hand, isn’t quite as attractive.

Momentum in the Fundamentals

With its hands in self-driving cars, artificial intelligence, gaming, datacenter, cloud and other growth areas, what’s not to like? NVDA has ridden these growth engines to serious gains, both in its financial results and its stock price.

Nvidia stock shares are up a whopping 210% over the past 12 months and a near-stupid 607% over the last two years. The company beat EPS and revenue estimates for seven straight quarters.

Q1 and Q2 of fiscal 2017 saw modest revenue growth of 13% and 24.3%, respectively. But, in Q3 and Q4 that growth rocketed to more than 50%. In the first quarter of fiscal 2018, NVDA grew sales by more than 49% and the momentum looks set to continue.

Last quarter, gaming revenue topped $1 billion, a near-50% increase year over year. Data center revenue of $409 billion grew 186%, nearly tripling “as more of the world’s computer scientists engage deep learning,” founder and CEO Jenson Huang said. “The AI revolution is moving fast and continuing to accelerate,” he added.

The rest of the revenue breakdown can be found, here.

