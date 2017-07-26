It’s Official! Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launch Date Set for August 23

It turns out, the recent rumors about Samsung Electronic (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) Galaxy Note 8 launch date were true. While many were predicting an IFA unveiling, The Bell had learned from inside sources that the Galaxy Note 8 would be released on August 23. Samsung has now made it official, and has started sending out media invites for the next Unpacked event on August 23.

Source: Samsung

Galaxy Note 8 launch event to take place in New York

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City. Samsung did not mention that the event would be focused on the Note 8, but the teaser gives enough hints to get the Note fans excited. The teaser image included in a tweet by Samsung Mobile uses the tagline “Do bigger things.” It’s an indication for a larger display and more features than the current flagship models.

Find out what it means to do bigger things on 08.23.2017. pic.twitter.com/xsbqdP0QBM — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 20, 2017

The Galaxy Note 8 is rumored to have a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display. It would be significantly larger than the ill-fated Note 7’s 5.7-inch display and slightly bigger than the Galaxy S8 Plus’s 6.2-inch screen. The Note 8 would have an Infinity display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, similar to that of the Galaxy S8. The invitation teaser shows the outline of a phone with incredibly slim top and bottom bezels. There are no side bezels.

The teaser also includes the S Pen stylus that would come with the Note 8. A recently leaked image of the new S Pen suggests that it would look similar to its predecessor. Previous reports have suggested that the stylus would support more pressure levels than before. The new stylus is also rumored to offer currency conversion and translation, as well as the ability to take digital notes without having to unlock the Note 8.

In its media invite, Samsung said it would unveil the “latest member of the Galaxy family” that would be “the ultimate multitasking device.” The company added that the new Galaxy phone was specifically designed for people “who move through barriers to do more of what matters to them.” The Note 8 could be the device Galaxy Note 5 users have been waiting for.

A few days ago, Samsung’s mobile chief DJ Koh revealed at a conference in Taiwan that the Note 8 would go on sale soon after the unveiling. The device would be rolled out in two phases. South Korea, the US, China, and the UK are expected to get the phablet in early September in the first phase. The second phase of the rollout would begin in early October in other markets.

