Oh Rats! Chipotle Customers Claim Rodents Fell From Ceiling

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) is in trouble once again over a health hazard that took place in one of its Texas stores.

A number of patrons in a Dallas store were eating their food when a slew of rats suddenly fell from the ceiling, crawling up and down the floor and walls. Several customers captured video of the incident, which comes at a time when Chipotle was just recovering from its health concerns.

The restaurant in question is in Dallas’ North Market Street in the West End Area. Customer Daniela Ornelas said that if she and her boyfriend were sitting at the table next to theirs, the rats would’ve fell on their food.

“I just kept wondering what it was, and I kept looking around until I looked at the floor, and I saw three rats, and I ran,” Ornelas said. Chipotle insists that the incident was an isolated one and it was caused by a problem with the structure of the building, allowing the rats to come in.

“We’re having it repaired,” the company said. “Additionally, we reached out to the customer to make things right. This is an extremely isolated and rare incident and certainly not anything we’d ever want our customers to encounter.”

CMG stock fell 3.1% Thursday.