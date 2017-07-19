Will the Outrageous Cost of the Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhone 8 Be Worth It?

Flagship smartphones aren’t cheap. They never have been and they likely never will be. However, rumors about the outrageous Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iPhone 8 cost has some people wondering if the much-anticipated new device will turn off many consumers.

After all, most of us are operating on some sort of budget when it comes to tech gear, but how high is your budget? Can you forego some other purchases in order to accommodate the Apple iPhone 8 cost? These are questions that many AAPL fans may be asking themselves once the launch of the newest iPhone arrives in the fall.

Aside from whether we have enough money to drop on a new smartphone, we have to ask if the Apple iPhone 8 cost will even be worth it. There’s no debate that Apple will release a polished, feature-filled smartphone that will catch the eye of tech enthusiasts everywhere. However, with rumors that the Apple iPhone 8 cost could exceed $1,000, you have to question just exactly which features will help consumers justify such a significant bump in price.

Apple iPhone 8 Specs Are Likely to be Pricey

For the sake of comparison, let’s look at some competing flagship smartphones. The Samsung Electronic (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) Galaxy S8 starts at about $725. That’s about $300 less than the rumored iPhone 8 price. The Galaxy S8 is no slouch in the feature department, either.

With a QHD+ Infinity Display, the Galaxy S8 has arguably the best smartphone display currently available on the market. The iPhone 8 is rumored to be launching with a beautiful OLED display which will likely challenge the Galaxy S8 for top spot in the screen rankings, but will it be worth $300+ more?

Siri vs Bixby is a debate that may include some personal preferences. Both complete many of the same tasks. Again, you have to ask that if having Siri by your side is an advantage worth several hundred dollars? We could comb through the feature list of the Galaxy S8 and compare them with the expected features coming in the iPhone 8 all day.

Of course, the iPhone 8 has a rumored fingerprint sensor embedded underneath the display as well as 3D face scanning. iOS 11 will unlock some new features like the ability for users to send money to each other through Apple Pay by simply sending an iMessage. A great feature for sure, but does it justify the Apple iPhone 8 cost?

