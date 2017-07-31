Overhaul: Amazon to Launch Home Makeover Reality Show

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) announced that it will roll out a new home makeover reality show.

Source: Amazon

The e-commerce retailer unveiled its latest original series, which is called Overhaul. The show is part of an initiative by the company that will help increase Amazon’s sales as some of its products will be featured on the series.

As you watch Overhaul, certain products that are being sold or used on the show will be featured prominently, prompting curious viewers to buy them. These items will be available on Amazon’s website, so expect plenty of advertisement in your reality TV bingeing experience moving forward.

Overhaul will consist of six episodes to begin with, and the first two episodes will feature some familiar faces. YouTube baker Rosanna Pansino and beauty vlogger Teni Panosian will appear in those initial episodes, and they will also upload their Overhaul episodes on their YouTube channels, which have 8.8 million and 1.1 million subscribers respectively.

“This is the first time Amazon has had a co-branded storefront tied to a video series,” Kristiana Helmick, Amazon’s director of home innovation, told Business Insider.

The move makes a lot of sense as Amazon has been dominating the e-commerce industry in the Americas for decades now, while also recently entering the competitive online video streaming industry, and Overhaul is the perfect opportunity to combine the two.

Perhaps next we will see a kitchen show that will feature Amazon Prime Pantry products.

AMZN stock fell 3.2% Monday afternoon.