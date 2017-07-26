Q2 Earnings Send PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Stock to Fresh Heights

Up more than 40% for the year headed into Wednesday afternoon’s earnings report, there’s no denying investors are, or at least were, bullish on Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ). Although competition in the payments space continues to heat up, a string of new deals has maintained PYPL stock as the go-to investment in this space.

On the flipside, up near 50% since the end of December, it’s also tough not to see PYPL stock as vulnerable to a wave of profit-taking.

In fact, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, recently downgraded PayPal for no other reason that its rich valuation (trading at a trailing price-earnings ratio of 50, and a forward-looking P/E of 27.5).

As it turns out, the bulls were right to be optimistic. Wednesday’s post-close report indicated 18% revenue growth and 27% earnings growth. But most importantly, PYPL stock continued to tack on gains in after-hours action.

PayPal Earnings Recap

For the quarter ending in June, PayPal earned an operating profit of 46 cents per share, driving sales of $3.14 billion. Analysts had collectively modeled a profit of 43 cents per share and revenue of $3.09 billion. The company turned a profit of 36 cents per share of PYPL stock on sales of $2.65 billion in the comparable quarter a year earlier.

Its revenue base is not just growing, either — its accelerating. PayPal added 6.5 million new accounts last quarter, upping the prior addition rate by 80%. Total transactions were up 23%, to 1.8 billion. Free cash flow grew from $495 million in the same quarter a year earlier to $747 million last quarter.

CEO Daniel Schulman commented on the report:

“Our strong results reflect PayPal’s transformation from a single product to a platform company, from a vendor to a strategic partner to both merchants and ecosystem players, and from a checkout option to an increasingly more central way for consumers to manage and move their money.”

The Stage Is Set for Growth

Not that PayPal isn’t usually in growth mode, but 2017 to-date has been an especially fruitful year in terms of setting up new partnerships. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) has added PayPal as an option within its Samsung Pay app.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) and PayPal have also reached an agreement that allows Chase cardholders to link their cards to their PayPal accounts.

Visa Inc (NYSE: V ) and PayPal, after struggling to get along for some time now, have figured out terms both sides of the table can live with in the European market.

Its crowning achievement, however, is arguably a long-awaited relationship with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ). In short, apps and music available at Apple’s app store and iTunes venue can now be purchased using PayPal.

