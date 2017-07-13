Pinterest IPO Could Make the Biggest Splash of 2017

Pinterst IPO rumors have been constant for many years. But 2017 could be the time that this social media stock finally makes its debut.

Launched in March of 2010, Pinterest is a website and mobile app that gives its users the tools to discover, collect, and share items on boards they create. And the board possibilities, it seems, are endless.

Want to eat and live healthier? Make a board filled with tips and recipes for doing just that. Love fashion? Create a board that demonstrates your personal style choices. Dreaming of redecorating your home or apartment? Make a board that has all of your potential design ideas.

This approach has really caught on with users in the social media sphere, propelling Pinterest to incredible growth. In fact, the company reportedly only took nine months to go from 50,000 unique monthly visitors to 17 million unique monthly visitors. Compare that to 16 months for Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ) and 22 months for Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR ) to achieve the same goal.

Pinterest possesses a unique balance of consumer and product, and uses advertisements to its advantage. Whereas ads on Facebook stick out like a sore thumb, Pinterest works ads into the experience as a while. They are (almost) invisible.

Pinterest has also curated an audience of mostly women. This not only presents new possibilities in terms of marketability and loyalty, but it also drives online sales since women are more likely to shop and buy online.

Pinterest IPO Brings New Products

Over the past few years, Pinterest has updated its website with new products. The company has something called “Action Buttons,” allowing users to instantly add all the items from a cooking recipe straight to a shopping cart, or add a gadget straight to their wish list on Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

The company offers tools called Buyable Pins, which let consumers purchase directly from partners Pinterest works with. Users will see prices, be able to select color or quantity, and then tap a button to buy the product.

After a successful first phase with selected advertisers—and using a tool called “Promoted Pins”—Pinterest is opening its ad sales platform to all merchants. Promoted Pins look just like regular pins, and according to the company, over 75% of pins saved to Pinterest come from businesses. “Promoted Pins don’t interrupt or distract Pinners. They help people find the products and services that are right for them,” said the company in a blog post.

Pinterest also recently announced a new feature called Lens to its smartphone app; it lets you use your camera to identify décor, clothing, and food, for example, that you see in the real world. So by pointing your camera at a pair of shoes, you’ll be able to see similar styles within the Pinterest app and get ideas on how to style and wear them. Lens is currently in beta.

Obstacles Ahead for the Pinterest IPO

Despite commendable numbers and distinctive users, Pinterest has some growing pains to go through. Since its user base is mostly women, and the website has been perceived as more feminine-leaning. One has to wonder, then, how Pinterest can both reach new users and keep up its blistering pace of growth.