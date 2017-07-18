Pizza Hut Hiring 14,000 Drivers by Year’s End

Pizza Hut (NYSE: YUM ) announced Tuesday that it will be adding 14,000 drivers by the end of the year.

Yum! Brands announced back in May that it would seek to revitalize the pizza chain by injecting $130 million into the brand following a year-over-year quarterly earnings decline (compared to surges in this category for Taco Bell and KFC, also owned by Yum!).

One way in which the company is ensuring that Pizza Hut gets back on top is with speedier service as there have been complaints of customers’ pizza arriving cold or taking too long. Adding 14,000 drivers to its fold will help relieve some of these concerns.

The jobs will vary from being part time to full time, but they will all be permanent positions. Pizza Hut will make about 3,000 additions to its workforce every month through the rest of the year.

“As on-demand delivery continues to be a priority for our customers, we are more committed than ever to providing the best pizza delivery experience possible,” spokesman Doug Terfehr said.

Yum! Brands said back in January that it would be adding 11,000 cooks.

The company also said on Tuesday that it would be implementing a more precise algorithm to predict how much time it will take your food to go from being prepared to arriving in your doorstep.

YUM stock was trading flat Tuesday.