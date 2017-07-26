PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2017

Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) has announced the August selection of PlayStation Plus free games.

The company unveiled its six titles that gamers can download throughout the course of the month, which are available to download for free to subscribers of the company’s premium service. As per usual, some games are for PS4 owners, while others are for PS3 and PS Vita gamers.

These are the games you can download next month:

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry : This game is for PS 4 gamers and it consists of a single-player game released in 2013. The stealth title takes place in Haiti.

: This game is for PS 4 gamers and it consists of a single-player game released in 2013. The stealth title takes place in Haiti. Just Cause 3 : This action-adventure title is available for PS4 owners as well, and it is the third game in the series.

: This action-adventure title is available for PS4 owners as well, and it is the third game in the series. Super Motherload : PS4 and PS3 gamers can access this game, which is a couch co-op digging adventure title.

: PS4 and PS3 gamers can access this game, which is a couch co-op digging adventure title. Downwell : This PS4 and PS Vita title is a vertical side-scroll shooting platform game for fans of old-school arcade gaming.

: This PS4 and PS Vita title is a vertical side-scroll shooting platform game for fans of old-school arcade gaming. Snakeball : PS3 gamers can also play Snakeball, and it is essentially a remake of the classic arcade game Snake.

: gamers can also play Snakeball, and it is essentially a remake of the classic arcade game Snake. Level 22: PS Vita owners can play Level 22, which sees you play as Gary, who tries to sneak up 22 stairs to get to his work without getting caught as he’s late for the umpteenth time.

The following games will be removed from PS Plus at the end of July:

Game of Thrones: A Telltale Series Season 1 (PS4)

Until Dawn (PS4)

Don’t Die, Mr Robot (PS4, PS Vita)

Tokyo Jungle (PS3)

Darkstalkers Resurrection (PS3)

Element4l (PS Vita)

SNE stock grew 1.5% Wednesday.