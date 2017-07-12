Pokemon GO Rumors: Legendary Creatures Update Coming Soon?

The latest Pokemon Go rumors suggest that a legendary creatures update could be arriving in the near future.

Much has been made of the popular game which has neared its one-year anniversary as it’s forced gamers to get out of the house and walk around in a manner where they can be social with others. However, a major element of the game that has been omitted thus far are the legendary creatures.

The Pokemon Go creators have kept things under wraps regarding what the one-year update will bring, but there is plenty of talk of a potential legendary creatures update. Pokemon sub-reddit Silph Road had some encouraging news as a user posted a screenshot from the Indian iOS App Store.

The advertisement said “Special Pikachu hat and first legendary Pokemon.” The Pikachu part of the ad is not news to gamers as the same concept has been revealed in other versions of the app, but the addition of the first legendary creature, whichever it may be, is news to many.

It is unclear if this addition to the Pokedex is taking place only in the Indian version of the app, throughout all of Asia, or globally. Companies sometimes launch an update for a game in certain continents /first before rolling it out in North America.

What legendary creature would you like to see if this is indeed happening