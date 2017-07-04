Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Stock Must Endure a Long Legal Battle

The tech rally has left Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) shareholders in the dust. For the year so far, mega tech operators like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) have posted 30%+ gains. But, as for QCOM stock, it hasn’t even been able to muster positive returns.

This is certainly unnerving, since QCOM is a critical part of the mobile mega-trend. Consider that the company’s technologies are global standards.

But of course, all this is overshadowed by the cloud of litigation. And, perhaps the most threatening legal action — for QCOM stock — comes from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ). In January, the company filed a complaint for $1 billion.

The move was not necessarily shocking. For some time, AAPL has been complaining about the royalty structure from QCOM, which can amount to as much as 5% of the price of an iPhone. So, given AAPL’s massive scale, there could be a nice lift in operating profit if it could reduce those terms.

Suing for $1 billion seems kind of palty, but if AAPL prevails, the legal consequences are likely to be severe. The company is taking direct aim at the core business model of Qualcomm, which is to license its technologies. And yes, the company has more than enough cash to fight this war.

Expanded Litigation Further Threatens QCOM Stock

But, this week Qualcomm got even more bad news: AAPL amended its lawsuit, adding even more legal problems. It now asserts that some of QCOM’s patents are invalid and that the business model violates the law. Interestingly enough, AAPL is relying on a recent Supreme Court case that limits a company’s ability to control a patent after a product is sold. The main reason is to avoid the potential for double-dipping on royalties.

AAPL believes this ruling applies to QCOM, since it also sells chips. The company also argues that its iPhones are much more than just cellular devices, so in other words, it’s reasonable that QCOM’s patents are not as relevant.

