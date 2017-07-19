Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Stock Retreats on Uninspiring Q3 Earnings

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) released its fiscal third-quarter report after Thursday’s bell, and the tepid response in QCOM stock tells you all you need to know about the lackluster results.

Qualcomm shares are off 3% in early after-market trading, putting the stock’s year-to-date losses at about 16%. This comes in stark contrast to major rallies across tech, including even old-line operators such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ), SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE: SAP ) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL ).

The company did record a beat on both the top and bottom lines. Qualcomm earnings of 83 cents per share of QCOM stock were two pennies better than the consensus, and revenues of $5.3 billion were able to squeeze past Wall Street’s estimate of $5.3 billion.

But it’s important to keep in mind that, back in late April, QCOM lowered its guidance for the quarter because of the adverse impact of litigation from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), so the bar already was low.

Guidance was the real trouble spot. Qualcomm is forecasting earnings of 75 cents to 85 cents per share versus the consensus of 93 cents, and revenues are expected to range from $5.4 billion to $6.2 billion, compared to Wall Street’s $5.51 billion.

A few other highlights from the Qualcomm earnings report:

Over the past year, the cash position has improved from $31 billion to $37.8 billion.

(NASDAQ: In the quarter, the company returned $1.1 billion to shareholders, which included $844 million for dividends and the remaining for share buybacks.

Technically speaking, Qualcomm could be in a bit of trouble should Wednesday’s after-market returns hold. The early dip in QCOM stock has brought shares below the 50-day moving average around $56, which is acting as support while shares test overhead resistance at the 50-day moving average.

Should Qualcomm break below the $56 threshold, there’s also price support around $54.75, then after that, the $52 area QCOM toyed with in April; that would be another 8% from Thursday’s close.

