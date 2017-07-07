Hydrogen One: RED Camera Smartphone Will Feature ‘Holographic Display’

RED, a maker of digital cameras for cinema, is making a new smartphone that will feature a holographic display. The new RED camera smartphone is called the “Hydrogen One.”

The RED camera smartphone will feature a 5.7-inch holographic display. The Hydrogen One will use nanotechnology to switch between traditional 2D content and other forms of media. The company says that this will include the ability to watch 3D, VR, AR and MR content.

According to the company, the RED camera smartphone will also feature the ability to play audio in a new format. This is possible with the H3O algorithm. The company says that this will allow it to play multi-dimensional audio.

The RED camera smartphone will also be modular in design. This means that owners will be able to switch out parts of it for different accessories. This includes the ability to change out the camera for one that can shoot images for viewing on the holographic display.

Those looking to get their hands on the new RED camera smartphone will have to pay a hefty price. The Hydrogen One starts at $1,195 for the aluminum version and goes up to $1,595 for the titanium version.

The RED camera smartphone is currently only available for preorder. Those that order the Hydrogen One will get the device, a USB-C cable and a “special small token.” The device also features an expandable Micro SD card slot. The smartphones won’t ship until the first quarter of 2018 and they will be from the first production batch of the device.

