Retail Stocks Outlook for 2017 Isn’t as Terrible as it Seems

Retail stocks are clearly not the safest investment in 2017. But investors should remember the retail sector is at its core linked to consumers and their propensity to spend.

So if consumer spending holds the key to the well-being of the retail sector — and the entire U.S. sttck market as it accounts for more than two-thirds of economic activity — then strong spending may mean surprising strength for retail stocks.

Of course, Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ), Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) and J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) have bigger problems then just spending trends.

So how do you find the best retail stocks to buy now?

On the whole, the U.S. economy seems to be in good shape. Per the ‘third’ estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis on June 29, the U.S. economy expanded at an annual rate of 1.4% in the first quarter. This marks an increase from the ‘second’ estimate of 1.2% but a downside from 2.1% growth in the fourth quarter of 2016.

While GDP growth in the first quarter was on the low side, many key parts of the economy have consistently been on the growth trajectory. Steady labor and housing markets stand witness to this. Wages have been improving as well. This is propping up the household sector’s buying power, which is showing up in revived consumer spending and consumer confidence data.

Evidently, consumer spending made a comeback in June, rising 1.1%. While this marked the weakest reading since second quarter 2013, it nearly doubled from a 0.6% rise in May. Consumer confidence improved moderately during the month of June indicating that the economy is on a recovery path after a dismal show in May. According to the recent Conference Board data, the Consumer Confidence Index rose to 118.9 in June from May’s reading of 117.6. We expect this positive sentiment to translate into higher consumer spending that may help revive sales.

Changing Retail Stocks Landscape

The Retail sector fully lives up to the saying, “The only thing that is constant is change.” This landscape has evolved from a marketplace where goods are bought and sold to a forum with multiple avenues to engage customers. With the advent of technology, the face of retail has changed from small/big retail outlets to omni-channel stores, where one can check products/prices online and buy in stores, and vice versa. Today, the success mantra in retail hovers around finding new ways to market their products.

To put it simply, the retail sector is on transformation mode – with store-based retailers now ditching their traditional stores and embracing omni-channel concepts, which provide a more seamless shopping experience both online and in-stores. The result is, customers can use computers, smartphones or tablets for shopping or visit a store if they want to.

Parallel to this shifting retail landscape, the industry is facing major challenges from a strong U.S. dollar, volatile commodity costs and global uncertainty. The volatility in the U.S. dollar has been hurting retailers with worldwide operations. Also, the competitive situation continues to worsen as industry players vie for the top spot, focusing on speedy deliveries and enhanced customer experience, while battling margin pressures.

A Key Retail Stocks Metric to Watch

The key data in retail industry analysis is comparable-store sales (comps) as they exclude sales at newly opened and closed stores. We observe that sales data for the month of June was more or less negative, as the majority of retailers that report monthly comps faltered. With many retailers having discounted the practice of reporting monthly comps, we only have a six of them providing this key metric for June.

The list of gainers in June had warehouse retailer Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST ) on the top. The company posted a 6% rise in comps, while total sales rose 7% to $12.17 billion. Excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and gasoline prices, Costco’s comps for the month under review rose 6.5%.

Right behind was Washington-based retailer of sports-related teen apparel Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ ) that reported a 5.3% increase in comps, with sales improving 8.4% to $72.2 million from the year-ago period. Following the better-than-expected sales results for June, the company raised its guidance for second-quarter fiscal 2017.

On the other hand, apparel and accessories retailer Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO ) disappointed the most witha 16% decline in comps and a 15% fall in sales to $74.7 million. We note that the company’s comps have been declining for more than a year, primarily due to a tough apparel retail scenario.

This was followed by specialty retailer of women’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, L Brands Inc. (LB). The company posted a comps decline of 9% while sales dropped 6% to $1.213 billion. This marked the company’s seventh straight month of comps decline. Further, the company expects comps to decline by mid-single-digits in the month of July.

Going down the line, The Buckle Inc. (NYSE: BKE ) continued with sluggish comps for the sixth straight time, reporting a 5.8% decline in comps and a 5.9% fall in net sales to $73.6 million for June. Placed further down in the list is discount store operator Fred’s Inc. (FRED) which saw a 1.6% fall in comps for June. Fred’s net sales slipped 5.3% to $197.5 million.

Retail/Wholesale Subsector – A Mixed Bag

The Retail and Wholesale is more of a mixed bag when it comes to its performance trend. The sector has outperformed the broader market in the past six months. In the said time frame, the sector has surged approximately 10.8%, while the S&P 500 index has advanced 6.8%.

Looking at the sector’s trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which is the most reliable multiple to value retail stocks, it looks pretty overvalued, when compared with the S&P 500. The sector has a trailing 12-month P/E ratio of 26.70, which is above the median level of 25.46 and below the high of 26.97, scaled in the past year.

However, this space compares unfavorably with the market at large, as the trailing 12-month P/E for the S&P 500 is at 20.19 and the median level is 19.49. The Retail and Wholesale sector’s stretched valuation shows that there is only little upside left for the space when compared with the S&P 500 market index.

The group’s Zacks Sector Rank confirms this view. This 236-company sector has seen seven positive and four negative revisions in earnings estimates in the recent past. It carries a Zacks Sector Rank of #15, placing it at the bottom 6% of the Zacks Rank sectors.

For the retail sector, 14.3% of retailers in the S&P 500 index that combined account for 10% of the sector’s total market cap in the index have reported earnings so far. Of these, 66.7% of the members posted earnings beats and about 66.7% surpassed revenue estimates.

Combing results on board and upcoming, earnings for the Retail sector are expected to decline 0.4% in Q2, with revenues anticipated to grow nearly 3.8%.

Retail Stocks Worth Buying Now

The Retail sector may seem to be mature at the moment with little upside left. However, there are gainers in this space too that might be solid investment bets. Here are a few stocks that have been witnessing positive estimate revisions and sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy):

Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: BABA ): The stock gained a whopping 50.4% in the last six months. Earnings estimates for the current fiscal year were revised 11.2% upward over the last 30 days. Also, the stock surpassed estimates by an average 20.5% in the trailing four quarters and has a long-term EPS growth rate of 30.4%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY ): The stock saw 6.6% upward revision in earnings estimates for the current fiscal year in the last 60 days. Also, the company delivered an average positive earnings surprise of 30.5% in the trailing four quarters. The stock has gained over 17% in the last six months and has a long-term EPS growth rate of 16.5%.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB ): The stock gained nearly 37.2% in the last six months. It has seen earnings estimates for the current fiscal year being revised 3 cents upward in the last seven days and delivered an average positive surprise of 17.3% in the trailing four quarters. The company has a long-term EPS growth rate of 10.3%.

