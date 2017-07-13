Royal Caribbean Testing New Unlimited Alcohol Policy

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL ) is testing a new policy concerning its unlimited alcohol package.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd’s new alcohol policy makes it so that if one person in a room has the Deluxe Beverage Package, then all those over 21 in the room must also purchase it. The Deluxe Beverage Package makes it so that a person can receive unlimited alcohol while on a cruise.

The goal of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd’s policy change is to stop those with the Deluxe Beverage Package from sharing the alcohol with their roommates. This new alcohol policy is currently being tested on the Harmony of the Seas, but only for a few of the cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd says that it currently doesn’t have plans to introduce the alcohol policy change on its other cruises. The company has also been trying to limit passengers smuggling their own alcohol onto ships by liming what types of drinks they can bring, reports Travel Agent Central.

This isn’t actually the first time that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has had this alcohol policy. When the company first introduced the Deluxe Beverage Package, it required all roommates over 21 to purchase it if one had. However, this didn’t last long before the company put an end to the policy.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will be testing out the new alcohol policy on eight cruises from Sept. 30, 2017 through Nov. 18, 2017, Royal Caribbean Blog notes.

RCL stock was down slightly as of noon Thursday, but is up 33% year-to-date.

