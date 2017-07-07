The 10 Safest Blue-Chip Dividends on Wall Street

Investors have plenty to be concerned about these days. Global stocks around the world have surged in 2017, sending frothy valuations even higher. The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates, and several central banks around the world have signaled expectations for tightening monetary policy going forward.

With yields remaining near record lows, income investors searching for the best high-dividend stocks have hard a particularly hard time in this market environment. That’s especially true if a recession could be right around the corner, which could jeopardize the safety of many dividend payments.

But fear not! Companies with the safest dividends typically possess reasonable payout ratios, time-tested operations, a proven commitment to paying dividends, great cash flow and strong moats.

Our Dividend Safety Scores look at many of these factors to help investors locate the safest blue-chip dividends on Wall Street and avoid dividend cuts. You can learn more about how our Dividend Safety Scores work and view their real-time track record here.

We used our Dividend Safety Scores to identify 10 of the safest dividend payments in the market. Let’s take a closer look at these blue-chip stocks.

